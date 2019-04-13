Best Columnist

Hear us out. We know Joe Soucheray’s takes about living in St. Paul and wanting never to leave his garage, lest he encounter an immigrant or a young woman who might not care what he thinks. But! Have you considered the possibility that Soucheray’s four-plus decades in the newspaper business (first at the Star Tribune, then the Pioneer Press) have been one man’s insanely dedicated performance art? It’s the only explanation we can think of, and honestly, we’re impressed: To keep coming up with so many new bad takes, week in week out, is a massive commitment. We salute you, Joe, and wish you good luck in that there garage of yours.