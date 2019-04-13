comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Sports Highlight

Jimmy Butler Trade

You know it’s been a tough year for Minnesota sports when a player being traded stands out as the one clear highlight. Jimmy Butler had clearly worn out his welcome with the Timberwolves, creating dissension among his teammates by demanding to be traded during the offseason, plus saying inflammatory things about the organization and his teammates. Adding to the frustration, this current Wolves team was building something promising, qualifying for the playoffs last season for the first time in 14 years. But Butler couldn’t handle the fact that this was clearly Karl-Anthony Towns’ squad, so he refused to work toward a resolution. After shipping Butler off to the Philadelphia 76ers in November, the Wolves fell back into their losing ways. But the trade (and subsequent firing of head coach/team president Tom Thibodeau) will hopefully be beneficial in the long run. 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten