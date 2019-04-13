comScore
Best Construction Project

I-35W

Most Minneapolitans consider the massive, multi-year re-build of I-35W to be a massive, multi-year headache. They are wrong. Optimistic motorists recognize the opportunities afforded by avoiding that construction-choked interstate; namely, the freedom to rediscover south Minneapolis. Remember the fabulous mansions of Park Avenue? How about the bustling small businesses and restaurants popping up along Chicago? It’s been a while since you’ve brunched on Eat Street or shopped along Lyndale Avenue, so get on that shit! Our smaller thoroughfares transport you through neighborhoods, each rich with their own character. Who needs 55 mph sprints between peeling sound walls? 

