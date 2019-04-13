Best Hipster Trend

Scroll through Instagram, and you’re going to see plenty of pictures of newly released beers, freshly served organic pizzas, and deadass thirst traps masquerading as posts about workout routines, diets, books of poetry, new jeans, and haircuts. But keep scrolling, because the cool kids are starting to experiment with their weirdest trend yet: maturity. Check how many reformed hipsters are having kids, or buying houses, or getting politically or socially involved—or at least confronting the people who are always wrong. Millennials get blamed for everything. Maybe someday we’ll have to blame them for trying to save the world.