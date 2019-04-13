comScore
Best Twins Player

Eddie Rosario

They’re a frustrating team, these Minnesota Twins. Ever since they moved to Target Field in 2010, they’ve offered brief glimmers of hope, only to be dashed by deep dives into mediocrity. One of the few bright spots has been Eddie Rosario. While more-touted prospects like Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton have become intimate with floundering, Rosario has blown past expectations to become the Twins’ most consistent hitter. He has 51 homers over the past two seasons. He’s also hitting for average and power in the gaps, and playing a solid left field. Though being the best player on the Twins feels like an honor requiring more than a few asterisks, Rosario is a start in getting the faithful to show up at Target Field this summer.

Readers’ Choice: Joe Mauer 

