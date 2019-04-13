comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Sportswriter

Courtney Cronin

Let’s address the obvious: Cronin is a woman covering an exclusively male sport, and her peers are almost entirely men. That’s remarkable for demographic reasons, but any qualifier of “she holds her own!” would be some seriously patronizing bullshit. Cronin simply happens to be one of the best Vikings reporters out there. At ESPN since mid-2017, she’s aggressively pounded the beat, churning out a voluminous stream of deeply reported, insight-laden, no-B.S. Vikes coverage. Look no further than her oral history of Minnesota’s own Adam Thielen (see also: Best Viking) from last October for evidence of how thoroughly Cronin owns her trade.  

