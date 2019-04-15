Best Place to People-Watch

There’s an instinct to walk right through the humid jungles inside the glass dome at Como Park, but if you sit and linger for a while, you’ll see first dates, retired couples, out-of-towners, curious kids, and lovers of growing things. Above the peaceful trickle of water fixtures, you’ll hear adults who are, for the first time in a long time, learning something new about the natural world. Or you’ll hear a kid who has only just realized where cinnamon comes from, or one who is discovering he has a favorite flower, or one who’s making a wish over a koi pond under the gentle stone eyes of the St. Francis statue. It’s the kind of constant motion, like bees visiting flowers, that soothes rather than agitates. Sit back and let it roll by.