Best Instagram

The world of Christopher Cline is one in which the Buffalo, Minnesota, photographer and his dog Juji go clubbing at the disco, smoke pipes in rich-guy waistcoats, and attend the Golden Globes. Cline is a tiny man with Greek philosopher facial hair and karate dance moves. Juji is a perpetually peckish goldendoodle as tall as a John Deere tractor, whom Cline rides like a horse. Together, they have high-flying adventures exploring space and battling chipmunks wielding swords. They also spend a lot of time cuddling in front of large windows facing lavish scenes from Minnesota’s sublime four seasons. Theirs is a better world, where the forests are forever drenched in the golden light of the magic hour and the laws of physics bow to man and his best friend. It definitely improves ours.

