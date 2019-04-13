comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Instagram

@christophercline

The world of Christopher Cline is one in which the Buffalo, Minnesota, photographer and his dog Juji go clubbing at the disco, smoke pipes in rich-guy waistcoats, and attend the Golden Globes. Cline is a tiny man with Greek philosopher facial hair and karate dance moves. Juji is a perpetually peckish goldendoodle as tall as a John Deere tractor, whom Cline rides like a horse. Together, they have high-flying adventures exploring space and battling chipmunks wielding swords. They also spend a lot of time cuddling in front of large windows facing lavish scenes from Minnesota’s sublime four seasons. Theirs is a better world, where the forests are forever drenched in the golden light of the magic hour and the laws of physics bow to man and his best friend. It definitely improves ours.

Readers’ Choice: @eatdrinkdishmpls 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten