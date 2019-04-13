The reasons this one-block road rules are twofold. First, it signals the end of the hellish detour around the Lake Street Kmart, mercifully dumping drivers back on to Nicollet Avenue. Excellent Vietnamese dining options exist to your left (Pho Tau Bay) and your right (Quang). Secondly, the micro-lane is named after Cecil E. Newman, an influential civil rights leader who founded what’s now known as the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder—the state’s oldest black-owned newspaper. Does Newman deserve a longer stretch of asphalt? Absolutely, but we’re still happy giving props to this one.