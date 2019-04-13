Best Sports Talk Radio Personality

Gerby is shrouded in mystery. Here’s what we know: Every Friday during football season, his slurred and squealy voice can be heard boosting the Green Bay Packers with a conviction that’s rivaled only by his hatred for the Vikings. Listeners to Dan Barreiro’s KFAN program have a love/hate relationship with the chop-busting resident of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, and constantly speculate about whether he’s real or a character. No matter who Carl Gerbschmidt is, the lovably prickly Packer-backer fills a genius role: The heel to exasperated Vikings fans who’ve never sniffed a Super Bowl, as Gerby endlessly points out.