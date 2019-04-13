Best Sports Fan

In February 2018, Bruce McGuire published a post to his Du Nord soccer blog: “Taking a mental break,” it read. He’d earned it. McGuire obsessively tracked and analyzed soccer—local, national, global, you name it—for 13 years. He still does on Twitter under the @dunord handle, which recently depicted the large, unmistakably bearded fan taking in a sneak peek of Minnesota United’s Allianz Field in St. Paul. Expect Bruce to be a fixture there, so long as matches don’t clash with the American national team. If you see Bruce, strike up a chat. He’s forgotten more about soccer than most coaches have ever known.