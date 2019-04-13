comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Coach

Bruce Boudreau

Minnesota surely has more prominent coaches—think Mike Zimmer or Cheryl Reeve. But both have been blessed with extraordinary talent. Bruce Boudreau’s task falls in a far less opulent realm. Before he arrived in St. Paul, Boudreau’s teams won their divisions eight times in his first 10 years as an NHL coach. Yet the Wild are a quintessentially Minnesota team—a starless roster filled with the slightly above average. Boudreau’s nonetheless made them a contender every year. Though fans may lament their habit of first-round-and-out playoff performances, he’s consistently managed to keep the Wild playing at a level above the team’s native talent. It’s a testament to the red-faced man behind the bench who, despite an aging roster with little firepower, continues to create a competitive team while sell-out crowds remain the norm.

Readers’ Choice: Lindsay Whalen 

