comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Politician

Betty McCollum

To a certain extent, she’s Minnesota’s most invisible politician, neither a ubiquitous media presence nor a self-aggrandizing irritant that seems to magically appear everywhere you look. And that’s a good thing. For the past 18 years, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum has been a consistent progressive vote. Her emphasis is on the home-and-hearth issues of regular people, from education to civil rights, renewable energy to a social approach that places compassion for others well above corporate needs. At a time when it seems there are just two kinds of politicians—one whose beliefs twist with each shift in the wind, and one whose morals are priced to move for the highest bidder—McCollum offers an old-school option rarely available in the voting booth: She understands that her job is to reflect the values of her constituents, and those values will never be up for sale. 

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten