Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend

A brewery bike ride tour

Looking for a way to spend time with that co-worker whose last name starts with a ‘B,’ (or is it a ‘D’?) and is somehow still claiming their favorite movie is Love Actually? Consider hopping on bikes and making a trek between brew halls. Lord knows there are enough of them clustered together (for first-timers, we’d suggest a Dangerous Man/Indeed/Able/Bauhaus outing) and your just-tipsy arrival at each will prove you are healthy, sporting, and kind—even to people who won’t stop talking about Imagine Dragons.

More 2019 Talk of the Town awards

Best Sports Team St. Thomas Football

Best Coach Bruce Boudreau

Best Lynx Player Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster Marney Gellner

Best TV Station KARE 11

Best Radio Station KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality Sean McPherson

Best Columnist Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Best Commercial Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician Betty McCollum

Best Landmark Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project I-35W

Best Road Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom Kwik Trip

Best Suburb Roseville

Best Sign of Spring Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend Growing Up

Best Power Couple Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed Stefon Diggs

Best Website Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram @christophercline

Best Tweeter @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Through a Mitten