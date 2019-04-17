Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend

Looking for a way to spend time with that co-worker whose last name starts with a ‘B,’ (or is it a ‘D’?) and is somehow still claiming their favorite movie is Love Actually? Consider hopping on bikes and making a trek between brew halls. Lord knows there are enough of them clustered together (for first-timers, we’d suggest a Dangerous Man/Indeed/Able/Bauhaus outing) and your just-tipsy arrival at each will prove you are healthy, sporting, and kind—even to people who won’t stop talking about Imagine Dragons.