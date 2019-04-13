Best Place to See a Concert with Kids

Every year the Minnesota Zoo books a slate of family-friendly artists, and in this case that innocuous adjective doesn’t mean “bland.” A trip to the 1,500-seat Weesner Amphitheater can expose your offspring to culturally substantial entertainment ranging from the New Orleans jazz of Trombone Shorty to the electric blues of Buddy Guy, and it can also expose adults to the fun, kid-centric folk of the Okee Dokee Brothers. There may be an increasing number of outdoor concert venues in the Twin Cities area, but the zoo remains a special setting for live music.

Readers’ Choice: Minnesota Zoo