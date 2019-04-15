Best Jazz Club

Like any great music venue, the Artists’ Quarter is irreplaceable. So Vieux Carré, which moved into the basement of St. Paul’s Hamm building in 2014 about a year after the beloved AQ vacated it, has established its own identity. Vieux Carré has hardly limited its calendar to jazz, but that music is at the core of the sound and identity of a club that justifiably touts its “speakeasy” vibe. Situated just across from the Palace, and down the street from Amsterdam and the Fitz, Vieux Carré sits near the center of St. Paul’s increasingly vibrant nightlife.