comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Jazz Club

Vieux Carré

Like any great music venue, the Artists’ Quarter is irreplaceable. So Vieux Carré, which moved into the basement of St. Paul’s Hamm building in 2014 about a year after the beloved AQ vacated it, has established its own identity. Vieux Carré has hardly limited its calendar to jazz, but that music is at the core of the sound and identity of a club that justifiably touts its “speakeasy” vibe. Situated just across from the Palace, and down the street from Amsterdam and the Fitz, Vieux Carré sits near the center of St. Paul’s increasingly vibrant nightlife.  

More awards from this winner

Best Jazz Club (2013) Artists' Quarter

More 2019 Music awards

Best Rock Band Schrunchies

Best Vocalist Dua Saleh

Best Songwriter Dessa

Best Live Band Gay Witch Abortion

Best Album 'Double Negative' by Low

Best Single "Nothing Gets Me High" by Bad Bad Hats

Best EP 'Sleep Receiver' by Cult of Lip

Best Music Compilation 'Dismembered & Unarmed'

Best Album Art 'Sasa' by Maria Isa

Best Record Label Forged Artifacts

Best Song to Have Sex To "Booty 3000" by Dizzy Fae

Best Song to Cry To "Fountain of Youth" by Why Khaliq

Best Cover Song "Beg Your Parton" by the Von Tramps

Best Earworm "Bad Habit" by Your Smith

Best Hip-Hop Verse "Pay Phone" by Muja Messiah

Best Metal Band Buried Above Ground

Best R&B Artist Astralblak

Best Jazz Artist Javier Santiago

Best Hip-Hop Artist Dem Atlas

Best Hip-Hop Producer Big Cats

Best Club DJ Bryan Gerrard

Best Event Promoter Intellephunk

Best Band to Break Up Tony Peachka

Best Acoustic Performer J.S. Ondara

Best Band Name Bob Ross Mob Boss

Best New Band Last Import

Best Stage Style Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger

Best Reunion Sweet JAP

Best Music Controversy Humans Win! Studio Bought by BJ Burton

Best Musical Act of Protest Lizzo’s flute clapback

Best Selling Out Capital One uses Prince’s 'Let’s Go Crazy' in a commercial

Best Music Video Director Endlessvisiion

Best Music Video 'Monsters' by Tony Bones and Big Wiz ft. JellyRoll

Best Local Music Podcast 'The Wisemen Show'

Best Music Festival Big Turn Music Fest

Best Concert (Local) Hippo Campus and Now, Now at Palace Theatre (11/23/18)

Best Concert (Touring) David Byrne at Orpheum Theatre (5/17/18 and 5/18/18)

Best Concert Venue Fitzgerald Theater

Best Venue to Open Mortimer’s

Best Venue to Close Christensen’s Big V’s Saloon

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids Weesner Amphitheater, Minnesota Zoo

Best Music Residency Cactus Blossoms at Turf Club

Best Karaoke Uptown VFW

Best Record Store Day Location Electric Fetus