Best Karaoke

Condos come and coffee shops go, but the Uptown VFW has held fast among the gentrifiers, and every night of the week, from 9 p.m. till close, its karaoke rewards those in the know. Some participants offer presentation, others performance, still others sheer will, fueled by a throat of gravel and a gut of gin. But they all hold the stage as though it belongs to them, and they’re all a treat to behold as they discover their personal anthem from within one of the deepest songbooks in the city.

