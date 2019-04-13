When Melissa Jones set off for Colorado last summer, two great Minneapolis bands folded. (If we had a “Second-Best Band to Break Up,” Jones’ other group, Wetter USA, would have it on lock.) Her bandmates in this wisecracking yet heart-baring indie-punk quartet continue contributing to our local soundtrack: guitarist Stephanie Jo Murck in Sass, bassist Danielle Cusack in Bruise Violet and Scrunchies, and drummer Hayley Briasco with her electronic project Kim Tee. But the way their talents combined in this context will be missed. Already is, in fact. At least we’ve got the five songs of last July’s Goodbye Tony to remember them by.