Best Local Music Podcast

Jake Faircloth and Joe Fabiano bill their podcast as the “#1 source for all things hip-hop” in the Twin Cities, which is indeed a very hip-hop boast. But they back it up with excellent guests ranging from bona fide legends like Redman and Bizzy Bone to important figures on the local scene like Taylor J and Rich Garvey. And though their conversations can be freewheeling, they can also credibly tackle serious topics like Black Lives Matter or, recently, the legacy of murdered rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle, a subject they dedicated an entire episode to.