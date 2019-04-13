Best Rock Band

Scrunchies exploded on the scene with some volatile live performances in early 2018. Then their full-length debut, Stunner, arrived that summer with all the force of a damn steamroller. Kitten Forever’s Laura Larson assembled an indie-rock dream team for Scrunchies, with Bree Meyer of Double Grave and Danielle Cusack of Tony Peachka and Bruise Violet, and the band’s raw punk speaks of the joys and frustrations of a touring musician’s life as well as day-to-day struggles with mental health.

