Best Album Art

Maria Isa appears on the cover of her 2018 album, Sasa, as a ghostly image super-imposed three times, in blue, red, and yellow, to represent herself and the music’s two inspirations: her mother and grandmother. She’s dressed in the style of Atabey, the fertility goddess of the indigenous Taíno of the Caribbean, alongside an item of traditional beadwork by Agnes Louis and Luz Maria Gonzalez in the same three colors. The singer and MC designed the album art herself, and it’s not only visually striking, but it reinforces the album’s themes of cross-generational solidarity and drawing strength from your heritage.