Best Hip-Hop Verse

“The city’s ours/From the titty bars/To the Toys ‘R’ Us/The city’s us,” Muja boasts over a soulful Emazin beat, and he’s just getting started there. This track was recorded as a duo with OG Grip (called—what else?—MuOg) and the Minneapolis rap veteran, whose skills develop new nuances each year, goes on to spit some of his most intricate lyrics, switching up his flow and tossing in internal rhymes. He doesn’t just namecheck Henry Ford, drug smuggler Boston George, and ’80s R&B singer Al B. Sure!—he somehow convinces you their names rhyme.