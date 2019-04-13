Best Single

“Nothing Gets Me High” is so relaxed it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Bad Bad Hats were actually high when they recorded it. The track’s glance back at the anxious euphoria of young love draws you in, while the shuffling beat echoes how your pulse races when you see your first crush at that house party. And Kerry Alexander sings with the maturity of someone who knows she made a good choice leaving her early love behind, though she still doesn’t regret giving up her heart.