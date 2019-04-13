Best Venue to Open

Mortimer’s didn’t “open” last year, of course, but the Whittier joint was indeed reborn under new ownership. An even bigger deal than a welcome menu overhaul was the establishment of a 250-capacity performance space. Live music has been scarce in the greater Uptown area for years, of course, but location isn’t all the new Mortimer’s space has to offer—it’s a snug but not overcrowded space with unique decor and smart bookings. In short, it’s just a great place to see a band, and no neighborhood can ever have too many of those.