Best Music Video

Though Mercies May established himself as the Twin Cities’ premier music video director back in 2017, his master stroke didn’t come until last year. “Monsters” opens with a verse from JellyRoll, and May took inspiration the Nashville scum-rapper’s Gremlins reference and spun out a miniature horror film. What starts as a celebratory evening at the strip club quickly turns into a frightfest, something like a From Dusk till Dawn sequel directed by David Cronenberg. Ryan Schaddelee whips up Hollywood-quality special effects as Bones and Wiz beast up their respective turns on the mic.