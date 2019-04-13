Best Music Video

Best of
the Twin Cities
Though Mercies May established himself as the Twin Cities’ premier music video director back in 2017, his master stroke didn’t come until last year. “Monsters” opens with a verse from JellyRoll, and May took inspiration the Nashville scum-rapper’s Gremlins reference and spun out a miniature horror film. What starts as a celebratory evening at the strip club quickly turns into a frightfest, something like a From Dusk till Dawn sequel directed by David Cronenberg. Ryan Schaddelee whips up Hollywood-quality special effects as Bones and Wiz beast up their respective turns on the mic.