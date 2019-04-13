Best Stage Style

Kiss the Tiger’s latest album, Let Me Bleed, captures the band’s sound, swaggering and raw. All that’s missing? Singer Meghan Kreidler’s stylish stage presence, which captures that mix of premeditation and recklessness that’s the essence of rock ’n’ roll. She mixes in a little Patti Smith, a little Mick Jagger, and a whole lot of Meghan Kreidler, trying on various stage poses, then tossing them away like she’s deciding what outfit to wear. And she’s a snappy dresser to boot.