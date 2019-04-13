Best Musical Act of Protest

Who would’ve guessed Lizzo’s first real controversy would come about because of… the flute? And yet there we were, in late 2018, with some online rando accusing the Houston/Detroit/Minneapolis R&B/hip-hop goddess of faking her ability to blow some tunes on a metal pipe. Lizzo shut this down with a tweeted video of her clearly manipulating the instrument to make high-pitched sounds. We don’t know what the accusation she’d faked it says about the internet (nothing good), but we’re positive Lizzo can play both the flute and her haters for laughs.