Best Acoustic Performer

Born in Kenya, singer/guitarist J.S. Ondara fell under the spell of Bob Dylan’s music as a young man and was determined to journey to his idol’s birth state. After settling in Minnesota in 2013, Ondara struggled to be heard for several years, but with his 2019 debut album, Tales of America, he’s drawn nationwide attention. Ondara’s finely wrought impressions of his new home offer an immigrant’s unique perspective on the gap between the American dream and reality, and he brings each to vivid life with his sharp, plaintive tenor.