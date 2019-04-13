Best Event Promoter

Last April, veteran local techno DJ and promoter Steven Seuling, a.k.a. Centrific, dusted off the name Intellephunk, the banner under which he first started throwing parties in 1998, for an instantly storied 20th anniversary party in a cavernous warehouse space. Since then, Intellephunk has been bringing in some of the best DJ talent in America for special one-off events at venues like Rogue in downtown Minneapolis. Most impressive yet was I Like to Party, the New Year’s Day bash at the Pourhouse, co-promoted with Milwaukee’s Drop Bass Network—a balm in the midst of a harsh winter.