Best Music Controversy

It’d typically be cause for celebration that a noteworthy producer like BJ Burton, known for his work with Bon Iver and Low, had decided to open a recording studio in northeast Minneapolis. But Burton’s arrival pushed out Humans Win! studio operator Lance Conrad, who spent the last 10 years recording local and national acts in the same space. Conrad had invested time, money, and energy into the studio, expecting to buy it from the building’s owners. But they instead sold to Burton, leaving Conrad to find a new home for his production company and hanging a dark cloud over Burton’s arrival.