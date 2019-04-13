Best Concert (Local)

This show highlighted just what’s so appealing about two of the Twin Cities’ best young bands—songs that thread the familiar joys and frustrations of young love around fresh hooks and choruses. Hippo Campus were riding high from a successful U.S. tour in support of their second album, Bambi, while the indie-pop act Now, Now had released the best record of their career, Saved. Hippo Campus’ rabid Minnesota fanbase sang along loudly to the band’s effervescent anthems while Now, Now rose to the occasion with a vibrant set (featuring City Pages’ 2018 Best Single, “SGL”) that charmed a new batch of fans.

Readers’ Choice: Lizzo at Palace Theater