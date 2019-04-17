Best Live Band

Once you hear the music of Gay Witch Abortion, the band name makes twisted sense. The Minneapolis duo—singer Jesse Bottomley on guitar, Shawn Walker on drums—antagonizes the listener, with Bottomley’s power-drill riffs and Walker’s cacophonous rhythms combining to create an all-consuming wall of noise; listening is the musical equivalent of staring directly into the sun. Gay Witch Abortion have been around the Twin Cities for more than a decade, and it’s easy to take the band for granted, but every time they perform they remind us how much harder they rock than everyone else.