Best Song to Cry To

Why Khaliq has never shied away from demonstrating emotional vulnerability when he’s on the mic. But even by the prolific St. Paul rapper’s standards, this cut from his five-track 2018 EPClearwater is raw. “Tired of us sleeping on couches/Moving through houses/Losing my mind or sumn’,” he rhymes with the world-weariness of a young man who’s just begun to feel older than his years. And whether you’re at the same stage of life as Khaliq or just sympathetically recalling when you were, that’s a feeling that’ll choke the toughest of us up.