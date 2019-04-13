Best Concert Venue

The intimate 1,058-seat theater provides excellent sightlines and sound within its cozy confines, and over the course of its 109-year history, the Fitz has hosted some grand productions. First Avenue’s recent purchase of the theater from Minnesota Public Radio ensures that St. Paul’s oldest surviving theater space is in good hands going forward, and they’ve booked a terrific musical to showcase their new acquisition, including Spiritualized, Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, and Lucius.

