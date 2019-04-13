Best Music Video Director

Dylan Niemela is a tireless hustler. As Endlessvisiion, the photographer/videographer has put out almost a hundred local music videos in the past two years, earning a fierce reputation in the hip-hop community. Endlessvisiion’s work is immediately recognizable for its deep saturation and aggressive cuts, attributes that have helped locals like Bobby Raps, Baby Shel, and Metasota level up to big-industry threats. His videos don’t need a plot—once Niemela squares his lens on you, the audience isn’t gonna be able to look away.