Best Record Store Day Location

Electric Fetus has been throwing big bashes since RSD started in 2008, consistently featuring a smart selection of locals like Jeremy Messersmith, Frankie Lee, and Greg Grease alongside national acts like They Might Be Giants and Black Angels. There are also treats from Glam Doll Donuts, Peace Coffee, and local food trucks, as well as the best selection of Record Store Day releases in the Twin Cities, ranging from limited Third Man Records pressings to colored vinyl from local bands. While the line in front of the store can be daunting, the party inside is worth the wait.

Readers’ Choice: Electric Fetus