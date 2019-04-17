Best Vocalist

Rappers sing, singers rap—let’s face it, it’s 2019, and nestling stodgily in a single genre is so 20th century. So it’s no wonder that this Sudanese-born St. Paul vocalist also has a more notable flow than plenty of critically touted MCs. Dua landed in fourth place in City Pages’ 2018 Picked to Click poll, and since then released a remarkable EP, N¯ur, largely crafted by the increasingly high-profile local producer Psymun, which displays a voice that’s by turns playful, assertive, acerbic, and questioning, but always luxuriating in its multiplicitous possibilities.