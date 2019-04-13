Best Album

Low’s 12th studio album is the sound of the world coming apart at the seams—and of the Duluth trio trying to put everything back together again. With the help of producer BJ Burton, Low reassembled sonic fragments into songs that echo the delicate fragility of modern life. “Always trying to work it out,” Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk repeatedly sing in harmony on one of the album’s many high points, suggesting that there aren’t any easy answers to the difficult questions Low asks.

