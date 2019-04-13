Best Music Compilation

After exploring the effects of white supremacy on the body in My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem sought the assistance of veteran MC/activist I Self Devine to create a musical companion to that 2017 book. The result, featuring some of the Twin Cities’ most notable and politically committed musicians—including Metasota, the Lioness, Brother Ali, Jayanthi Kyle, Lady Midnight, Sarah White and members of Astralblak—is unlike any compilation of Minnesota music released before it, notable not just for its focus and its intensity, but for its deep artistry.