Best Songwriter

Dessa’s words were celebrated throughout 2018, as her book My Own Devices was published to wide acclaim. But that shouldn’t overshadow her songwriting; her latest album, Chime, featured lyrics that were as meaningful and profound as always. Throughout her solo career, whether praising the undaunted resolution involved in being both the phoenix and the ash in “5 Out of 6,” or describing the challenge of being accepted and finding a true home in “Skeleton Key,” Dessa has always spoken honestly about both her intimate struggles and her personal triumphs.