Best Hip-Hop Artist

Dem Atlas’ Bad Actress ushers in a new phase of Twin Cities hip-hop, linking the future of its sound with its celebrated past, as Ant’s deft production varies retro hooks with genre-blending innovation. Grimy, old-school beats mesh with rock-tinged riffs on “Tomorrow Party” and “Never Belonged,” while soulful excursions like “Born Yesterday” sit alongside the raw, vulnerable gospel of “Runnin’ Back,” offering an unguarded look at the mental, physical, and social struggles of a modern artist.

