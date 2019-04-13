Best Concert (Touring)

Performing with an 11-piece backing band on a stage free of amps, cords, monitors, and mixers, in a stark white setting that looked more like a museum installation than a rock concert, David Byrne presented one of his grandest live spectacles yet at the Orpheum last May. Old Talking Heads favorites like “This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody),” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Burning Down the House” sounded as vital and timely as ever, while songs from his new album, American Utopia, came across as fresh and buoyant additions to his catalog.

