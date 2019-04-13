Best Selling Out

Any hope that the Prince estate would treat the Purple One’s legacy with care and respect went out the window in September, when we first heard “Let’s Go Crazy” in the Capital One ad that premiered during the Emmys. But this moment also galvanized fans in their collective outrage, so we turned up Prince’s music to drown out this cash-grab, knowing that there was no way that weak commercial was ever going to tarnish these songs that help us get through this thing called life.