Best Music Residency

Seeing the Cactus Blossoms play once a week at Turf Club is a treat in itself, but the duo (brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey) also bring along talented support acts for their annual January residency. Locals Frankie Lee, Alpha Consumer, Under Violet, and Zoo Animal all took part this year, which helped make one of the worst months of the winter a lot more bearable. Cactus Blossoms’ glorious country songs sound lovely in any weather, but their wistful tunes really hit home during those cold, dark January nights.