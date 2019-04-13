Best Metal Band

The Crown, the 2018 EP from Minneapolis death-metal savages Buried Above Ground, is a virtual beheading. The six-song EP blitzes with pulverizing drums, mad-dog riffs, and singer Eric McMahon’s demonic vocals, leading to an unquestionable conclusion: Buried Above Ground are the new heavy metal sovereigns of the Twin Cities. In February, we learned that McMahon will leave the band, so the future of that reign is an open question. But even if Buried Above Ground called it quits tomorrow, they would certainly be remembered for the trail of gore they left behind.