Best Metal Band

Buried Above Ground

The Crown, the 2018 EP from Minneapolis death-metal savages Buried Above Ground, is a virtual beheading. The six-song EP blitzes with pulverizing drums, mad-dog riffs, and singer Eric McMahon’s demonic vocals, leading to an unquestionable conclusion: Buried Above Ground are the new heavy metal sovereigns of the Twin Cities. In February, we learned that McMahon will leave the band, so the future of that reign is an open question. But even if Buried Above Ground called it quits tomorrow, they would certainly be remembered for the trail of gore they left behind.

More 2019 Music awards

Best Rock Band Schrunchies

Best Vocalist Dua Saleh

Best Songwriter Dessa

Best Live Band Gay Witch Abortion

Best Album 'Double Negative' by Low

Best Single "Nothing Gets Me High" by Bad Bad Hats

Best EP 'Sleep Receiver' by Cult of Lip

Best Music Compilation 'Dismembered & Unarmed'

Best Album Art 'Sasa' by Maria Isa

Best Record Label Forged Artifacts

Best Song to Have Sex To "Booty 3000" by Dizzy Fae

Best Song to Cry To "Fountain of Youth" by Why Khaliq

Best Cover Song "Beg Your Parton" by the Von Tramps

Best Earworm "Bad Habit" by Your Smith

Best Hip-Hop Verse "Pay Phone" by Muja Messiah

Best R&B Artist Astralblak

Best Jazz Artist Javier Santiago

Best Hip-Hop Artist Dem Atlas

Best Hip-Hop Producer Big Cats

Best Club DJ Bryan Gerrard

Best Event Promoter Intellephunk

Best Band to Break Up Tony Peachka

Best Acoustic Performer J.S. Ondara

Best Band Name Bob Ross Mob Boss

Best New Band Last Import

Best Stage Style Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger

Best Reunion Sweet JAP

Best Music Controversy Humans Win! Studio Bought by BJ Burton

Best Musical Act of Protest Lizzo’s flute clapback

Best Selling Out Capital One uses Prince’s 'Let’s Go Crazy' in a commercial

Best Music Video Director Endlessvisiion

Best Music Video 'Monsters' by Tony Bones and Big Wiz ft. JellyRoll

Best Local Music Podcast 'The Wisemen Show'

Best Music Festival Big Turn Music Fest

Best Concert (Local) Hippo Campus and Now, Now at Palace Theatre (11/23/18)

Best Concert (Touring) David Byrne at Orpheum Theatre (5/17/18 and 5/18/18)

Best Concert Venue Fitzgerald Theater

Best Venue to Open Mortimer’s

Best Venue to Close Christensen’s Big V’s Saloon

Best Jazz Club Vieux Carré

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids Weesner Amphitheater, Minnesota Zoo

Best Music Residency Cactus Blossoms at Turf Club

Best Karaoke Uptown VFW

Best Record Store Day Location Electric Fetus