Best Club DJ

Any DJ who regularly plays the same club nights needs to be reliable—setting the tone, getting and/or keeping the floor going, throwing in surprises that buoy rather than jar. As one of the residents of Honey’s first-Friday dance-music standard-bearer House Proud (alongside promoter Jeff Swiff), Bryan Gerrard is a model DJ resident—modest but substantial, always different but always the same. You know the music he’ll play will be soulful, but that can mean it samples “No Diggity” as easily as it flaunts its disco roots. Maybe he’s played a bad set somewhere, but we haven’t encountered one yet.

