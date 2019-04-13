Best Song to Have Sex To

“You wanna buy me things,” Dizzy Fae declares, and if you didn’t to start with, you just might after she issues a series of moans and whispers. Unlike a lot of “let us undress and make sexual congress” tunes, this one’s playful, embodying Fae’s utter confidence in her ability to change someone’s life with a single well-timed look. “You think you met your wife,” she hisses over a bumpy little beat, setting up the chorus: “Play with my booty and tug on my hair.” And we’re inclined to think this (very) openly queer 20-year-old provocateur, who’s opened for Lizzo (among others) gets what she wants.