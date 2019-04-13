Best Band Name

Imagine this: Brillo-headed art instructor breaks bad, starts strong-arming local business owners and diddling gumars. It’s just such a TV-addled fantasy that inspired St. Paul punks Braden Fischer, Aaron Frederick, Cory Grider, and Holland Hardie to name their queer emocore band Bob Ross Mob Boss. The band’s chief piece of merch? Branded hot sauce. This must be what happens when you start smoking happy little trees instead of painting them. The A.V. Club’s sure to include Bob Ross Mob Boss in their 2019 Year in Band Names—if they know what’s good for them, that is.