Best Music Festival

We’ve come to think of summer as festival season, but this weekend of building “community through music” in Red Wing avoids the competition by fearlessly staking its claim to the month its website dubs “Feburrrary.” In its second year, a very reasonable $55 two-day pass allowed you to experience 164 mostly Minnesotan artists, ranging from established acts like Dessa and Charlie Parr to local up-and-comers, performing at 21 venues around town, including the historic Sheldon Theatre—and to learn that there’s a lot more to that southeastern Minnesota city than boots and slot machines.

