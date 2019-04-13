Best Hip-Hop Producer

Boundaries don’t intimidate Spencer Wirth-Davis. The producer/composer otherwise known as Big Cats has become a ubiquitous presence in the Twin Cities music world because he refuses to belong solely to any one genre or any one scene. He’s worked with everyone from P.O.S to Haley to Eric Mayson, lending his hard-bodied, sample-happy edge to artists across disciplines. But Big Cats is at the height of his powers when pairing with an MC and getting buckwild on an 808. That’s when Cats really throws down the gauntlet for his partners, prompting them to rise to his level. For the best example of this to date, see his 2018 Guante collaboration War Balloons.